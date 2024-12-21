Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Major Shareholder Sells $15,692,670.00 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.31, for a total transaction of $15,692,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,188,040. This trade represents a 16.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

WDAY opened at $273.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.88. The company has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.34. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at about $15,663,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 60.6% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Workday by 21.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Workday from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.36.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

