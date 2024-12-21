Xtrackers US 0-1 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TRSY) Announces Dividend of $0.18

Xtrackers US 0-1 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TRSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.179 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Xtrackers US 0-1 Year Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TRSY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.17. The company had a trading volume of 156 shares. Xtrackers US 0-1 Year Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $30.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.11.

