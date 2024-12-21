Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:BHYB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:BHYB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.3952 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.
Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
BHYB stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.83. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,764. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.15. Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $55.16.
About Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF
