Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Stock Price Down 8.3% – What’s Next?

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.08 and last traded at $34.08. 472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.15.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.34.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

