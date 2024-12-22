450,000 Shares in MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX) Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,691,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBX. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of MBX Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $694,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in MBX Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $93,904,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of MBX Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of MBX Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MBX Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,264,000.

Get MBX Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MBX. Guggenheim initiated coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

MBX Biosciences Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MBX stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. MBX Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.04.

MBX Biosciences (NYSE:MBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.72) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MBX Biosciences, Inc. will post -13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MBX Biosciences

(Free Report)

MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MBX Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBX Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.