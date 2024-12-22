6,365 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Bought by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth about $78,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

BATS PJUL opened at $41.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

