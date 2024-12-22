ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM) Insider Purchases £150.08 in Stock

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Free Report) insider Richard John Jeffery purchased 134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £150.08 ($188.61).

Richard John Jeffery also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ActiveOps alerts:

On Thursday, October 17th, Richard John Jeffery acquired 117 shares of ActiveOps stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($188.21).

ActiveOps Price Performance

Shares of AOM opened at GBX 110 ($1.38) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.20. ActiveOps Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 91.30 ($1.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 143 ($1.80). The stock has a market cap of £78.50 million, a PE ratio of 11,000.00 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 118.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 120.57.

About ActiveOps

ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North America, and Asia Pacific. The company provides ControliQ, a workforce management solution that enables organizations drive optimal productivity and operational performance by providing single view of real-time operations data, actionable insights, and intelligent management automation tools; CaseworkiQ, a workforce management solution to support back-office operations processing case-based work; and WorkiQ, a desktop analytics software that captures workforce intelligence from desktop activity for employee engagement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ActiveOps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ActiveOps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.