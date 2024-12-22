AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.90 and last traded at $32.19. Approximately 314 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.22.

AdvisorShares Vice ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 million, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.91.

About AdvisorShares Vice ETF

The AdvisorShares Vice ETF (VICE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US companies involved in alcohol and tobacco, food and beverage, and gaming-related activities. VICE was launched on Dec 12, 2017 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

