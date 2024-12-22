Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Akari Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0 %
Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78. Akari Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $4.40.
Akari Therapeutics Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Akari Therapeutics
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Oil Titans Face Off: Exxon Mobil or Chevron for 2025 Gains?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Mining Stocks Back in the Spotlight: 3 Key Names to Watch
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/16 – 12/20
Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.