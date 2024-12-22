Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0 %

Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78. Akari Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $4.40.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

