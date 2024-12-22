Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.23 and traded as high as $5.21. Allot Communications shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 554,416 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.26.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

