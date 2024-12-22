Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.14.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALLY. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

NYSE ALLY opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.48. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $45.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 510.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 153.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 41.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

