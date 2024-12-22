Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM) Director Acquires C$13,750.00 in Stock

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:AAU) Director James Duane Poliquin acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$13,750.00.
Almaden Minerals Price Performance
Almaden Minerals stock opened at C$0.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 23.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07. Almaden Minerals Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.21.
About Almaden Minerals
