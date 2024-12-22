Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM) Director Acquires C$13,750.00 in Stock

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:AAU) Director James Duane Poliquin acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$13,750.00.

Almaden Minerals stock opened at C$0.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 23.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07. Almaden Minerals Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.21.

Almaden Minerals Ltd is an exploration stage company and is engaged in the exploration and development of properties in Canada and Mexico. The company owns an interest in the Tuligtic project in Puebla State, Mexico. Tuligtic covers the Ixtaca Gold-Silver Deposit.

