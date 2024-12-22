Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Sells $18,102.15 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 253 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $18,102.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,388.10. The trade was a 3.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ambarella Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $70.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.68. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Ambarella by 2.4% during the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMBA. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Ambarella from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America upgraded Ambarella from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

