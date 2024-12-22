Analysts Set Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target at $113.75

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.75.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Baidu from $142.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna cut shares of Baidu from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. China Renaissance cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Baidu
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu
Baidu Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $85.80 on Friday. Baidu has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $120.25. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.11.
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Baidu
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Oil Titans Face Off: Exxon Mobil or Chevron for 2025 Gains?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Mining Stocks Back in the Spotlight: 3 Key Names to Watch
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/16 – 12/20
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.