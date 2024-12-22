Analysts Set Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target at $113.75

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Baidu from $142.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna cut shares of Baidu from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. China Renaissance cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Baidu during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 630.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $85.80 on Friday. Baidu has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $120.25. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.11.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

