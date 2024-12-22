Analysts Set Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Target Price at $111.80

Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.40.
A number of analysts have issued reports on WK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Workiva from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Workiva from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday.
WK opened at $114.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.52 and a 200-day moving average of $81.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.76 and a beta of 1.09. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $65.47 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83.
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
