Analysts Set Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Target Price at $111.80

Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.40.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Workiva from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Workiva from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the third quarter worth about $396,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workiva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Workiva by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,597,000 after buying an additional 35,029 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the third quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the third quarter worth $921,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WK opened at $114.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.52 and a 200-day moving average of $81.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.76 and a beta of 1.09. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $65.47 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

