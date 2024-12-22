Anastasiia Kotaieva Buys 319,952 Shares of Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKK) Stock

Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKK – Get Free Report) CEO Anastasiia Kotaieva purchased 319,952 shares of Nukkleus stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $771,084.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,084.32. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Nukkleus Price Performance
Shares of NUKK stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.72. Nukkleus Inc. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $78.32.
Nukkleus Company Profile
