Anastasiia Kotaieva Buys 319,952 Shares of Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKK) Stock

Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKK – Get Free Report) CEO Anastasiia Kotaieva purchased 319,952 shares of Nukkleus stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $771,084.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,084.32. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nukkleus Price Performance

Shares of NUKK stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.72. Nukkleus Inc. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $78.32.

Nukkleus Company Profile

Nukkleus Inc, a financial technology company, provides blockchain-enabled technology solutions worldwide. It focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry. The company provides transactions platform for dealing and risk management services. It also offers cross-border payment and transactions solutions and blockchain-enabled financial services solutions to institutional investors.

