Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Shares Up 52.1% – Here’s Why

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) was up 52.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 206,079 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,572% from the average daily volume of 12,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Aptose Biosciences Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.66. The firm has a market cap of C$7.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.80.

About Aptose Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.