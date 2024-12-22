Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Shares Down 5% – Should You Sell?

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $58.95 and last traded at $58.95. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ARCAY shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Arcadis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Arcadis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get Arcadis alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARCAY

Arcadis Stock Performance

Arcadis Company Profile

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.49.

(Get Free Report)

Arcadis NV offers design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets in The Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Places, Mobility, Resilience, and Intelligence segments. The company offers architectural and urbanism services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.