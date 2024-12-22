Aron R. English Purchases 4,564 Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Stock

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aron R. English bought 4,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $23,869.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,624,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,497,259.45. The trade was a 0.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Culp Stock Up 2.8 %

CULP opened at $5.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.19. Culp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $68.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Culp stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.83% of Culp worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Culp in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

See Also

