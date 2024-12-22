Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Performance
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.02.
About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable
