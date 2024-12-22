Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Coverage Initiated at Rodman & Renshaw

Stock analysts at Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Rodman & Renshaw’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 119.30% from the stock’s previous close.

ATRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen raised Atara Biotherapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Atara Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $11.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.55. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.57.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.77) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $40.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($16.50) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -12.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Atara Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $79,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile



Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

