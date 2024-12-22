AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.44.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACQ shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded AutoCanada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of AutoCanada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ACQ
AutoCanada Price Performance
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AutoCanada
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Oil Titans Face Off: Exxon Mobil or Chevron for 2025 Gains?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Mining Stocks Back in the Spotlight: 3 Key Names to Watch
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/16 – 12/20
Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.