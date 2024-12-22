AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACQ shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded AutoCanada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of AutoCanada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ACQ

AutoCanada Price Performance

About AutoCanada

Shares of TSE ACQ opened at C$17.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$402.35 million, a P/E ratio of -11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.30. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$13.75 and a twelve month high of C$27.44.

(Get Free Report

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.