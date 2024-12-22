Avinger, Inc. Approves Amended Equity Incentive Plan at 2024 Annual Meeting

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) recently held its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on December 19, 2024, where various proposals were discussed and voted upon. One of the key outcomes of the meeting was the approval from the Company’s stockholders for the Third Amended and Restated Avinger, Inc. 2015 Equity Incentive Plan.

The approved Plan entails an increase in the number of shares set aside for issuance under the plan by 1,500,000 shares and extends the plan’s term until 2034. Avinger’s Board of Directors initially approved the Plan on October 31, 2024, with the effective date being the same due to stockholder consent.

The Plan allows for the allocation of up to 1,950,486 shares of common stock for issuance, with eligibility extending to employees, consultants, and non-employee Directors. Grant forms under the Plan can include Stock Options, Stock Appreciation Rights, Restricted Stock and Restricted Stock Units, and Other Stock-Based Awards.

Detailed information about the Plan can be found in the Company’s Proxy Statement submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 5, 2024. The Proxy Statement, outlining the summary of the Plan, is a crucial reference point for interested parties. The full text of the Plan, including all pertinent details, is filed as Exhibit 10.1 and is available for review.

During the 2024 Annual Meeting, stockholders also voted on various proposals, including the Election of Directors and the Ratification of the Appointment of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm. Nominees for the Board of Directors were duly elected, and the ratification of Moss Adams LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm was also confirmed.

Furthermore, the stockholders expressed their approval through advisory votes for the Company’s Executive Compensation and the Third Amended and Restated Avinger, Inc. 2015 Equity Incentive Plan. The proposal for the Adjournment of the Annual Meeting if necessary to continue soliciting votes for the aforementioned propositions was also passed.

Avinger’s strategic moves during the 2024 Annual Meeting reflect the company’s commitment to aligning with shareholder interests and enhancing its equity incentive structure for employees, consultants, and directors alike. These decisions mark a significant step in the Company’s governance and incentivization framework going forward.

