B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 308 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 561,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,706,000 after buying an additional 38,563 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 387,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 19,922 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 174,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 19,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

IMCB opened at $76.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.19 million, a P/E ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $82.52.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

