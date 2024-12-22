B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10,225.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 278,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,039,000 after acquiring an additional 275,975 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,372,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,014,000 after buying an additional 184,961 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth about $9,775,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,263,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 179,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after purchasing an additional 69,290 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PPA opened at $116.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.97. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $88.87 and a 52-week high of $124.89.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

