B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $282,000 Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,602,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,655,000 after purchasing an additional 677,623 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,471.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,859,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,335 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.63.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

