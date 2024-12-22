B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 28,914 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28,914 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. FMR LLC grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 1,085.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ RILY opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $40.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

B. Riley Financial Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

