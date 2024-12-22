B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $215,000 Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $855,000. Schoolcraft Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 18,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 244,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after buying an additional 9,896 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE opened at $26.91 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $30.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

