Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Stock Price Up 25.3% – What’s Next?

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report) shares were up 25.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.94. Approximately 469,852 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,346% from the average daily volume of 32,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Banxa Trading Up 25.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.56. The stock has a market cap of C$42.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.64.

Banxa Company Profile

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT’s using fiat currency. The company’s platform also provides connections to approximately 40 blockchain ecosystems allowing businesses and projects to list new tokens on existing blockchains or explore opportunities to list on new blockchains.

