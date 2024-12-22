Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Bassett Furniture Industries Price Performance
Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $16.85.
Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.18). Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $75.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries
About Bassett Furniture Industries
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.
