Bernard F. Becker Sells 100 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Stock

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) Director Bernard F. Becker sold 100 shares of Enstar Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.44, for a total value of $32,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,775.76. This trade represents a 4.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $321.95 on Friday. Enstar Group Limited has a 12 month low of $262.54 and a 12 month high of $348.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $324.26 and a 200 day moving average of $321.51.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 73.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESGR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Enstar Group by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enstar Group in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

