BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,571 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 532.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,353,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $134,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,008 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd raised its stake in BHP Group by 503.6% in the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 921,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,245,000 after purchasing an additional 768,972 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,603,624 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $348,041,000 after purchasing an additional 642,765 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,944,876 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,362,996,000 after purchasing an additional 633,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth about $33,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BHP opened at $49.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.36. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Argus upgraded BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

