Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 674.52 ($8.48) and traded as high as GBX 686 ($8.62). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 684 ($8.60), with a volume of 2,043,751 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bloomsbury Publishing in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 825 ($10.37) target price on the stock.

Bloomsbury Publishing Trading Up 1.2 %

Bloomsbury Publishing Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £557.05 million, a P/E ratio of 1,753.85 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 679.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 675.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a GBX 3.89 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. Bloomsbury Publishing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,846.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloomsbury Publishing

In other Bloomsbury Publishing news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed purchased 12,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 659 ($8.28) per share, with a total value of £79,996.01 ($100,535.39). Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

Featured Articles

