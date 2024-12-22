British Smaller Companies VCT2 (LON:BSC) Announces Dividend of GBX 1

British Smaller Companies VCT2 (LON:BSC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Monday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
British Smaller Companies VCT2 Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of LON:BSC opened at GBX 53.50 ($0.67) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £122.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,783.33 and a beta of -0.01. British Smaller Companies VCT2 has a 12 month low of GBX 52.50 ($0.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 57.50 ($0.72). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 53.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 54.36.
British Smaller Companies VCT2 Company Profile
