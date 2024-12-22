Brokerages Set Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) PT at $197.74

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.05.

Several analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 32.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after buying an additional 20,866 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,599,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 103,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,357,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 110.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 29,298 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHKP stock opened at $188.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.63. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $145.75 and a 12 month high of $210.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.99.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.25. The company had revenue of $635.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

