Brokerages Set Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) PT at $35.67

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPR. TD Cowen raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.99. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.82. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $37.08.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported ($3.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($2.87). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 59.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 119,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 44,282 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,296,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 180,792.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 25,311 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.6% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,096,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,644,000 after acquiring an additional 105,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Grove Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,099,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

