Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Senior Officer Sells C$1,664,359.45 in Stock

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 15,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.30, for a total transaction of C$1,664,359.45.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$103.80 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$101.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$123.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$107.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$109.64. The company has a market cap of C$96.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.38%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
