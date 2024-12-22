Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Senior Officer Sells C$1,664,359.45 in Stock

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 15,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.30, for a total transaction of C$1,664,359.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$103.80 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$101.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$123.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$107.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$109.64. The company has a market cap of C$96.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$136.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup set a C$97.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$133.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$121.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

