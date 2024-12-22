Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,344.69 ($16.90) and traded as high as GBX 1,927 ($24.22). Carnival Co. & shares last traded at GBX 1,887 ($23.71), with a volume of 2,525,276 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.36. The company has a market cap of £2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,120.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,655.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,346.64.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

