Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.000-0.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival Co. & also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.700-1.700 EPS.

CUK stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,937.08. This represents a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

