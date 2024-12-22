Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.000-0.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival Co. & also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.700-1.700 EPS.
CUK stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%.
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
