Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT)'s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.02. Cavitation Technologies shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 108,252 shares trading hands.

Cavitation Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

About Cavitation Technologies

Cavitation Technologies, Inc develops, patents, and commercializes proprietary technology for use in the processing of various industrial and consumer-oriented fluids in the United States. It provides Nano Reactor and Nano Neutralization Systems for refining vegetable oils, such as soybean, rapeseed, canola, and palm oil.

