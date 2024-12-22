Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.02. Cavitation Technologies shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 108,252 shares trading hands.
Cavitation Technologies Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.
About Cavitation Technologies
Cavitation Technologies, Inc develops, patents, and commercializes proprietary technology for use in the processing of various industrial and consumer-oriented fluids in the United States. It provides Nano Reactor and Nano Neutralization Systems for refining vegetable oils, such as soybean, rapeseed, canola, and palm oil.
