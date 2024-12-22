Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 198.14 ($2.49) and traded as low as GBX 158.50 ($1.99). Ceres Power shares last traded at GBX 164.90 ($2.07), with a volume of 4,105,063 shares trading hands.

Ceres Power Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 186.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 197.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £319.18 million, a P/E ratio of -785.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Insider Transactions at Ceres Power

In other Ceres Power news, insider Stuart Paynter acquired 7,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.39) per share, for a total transaction of £19,885.50 ($24,991.20). Also, insider Dame Julia King acquired 30,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.07) per share, with a total value of £49,830 ($62,624.10). 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres Power Holdings plc engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell and electrochemical technology in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's technology includes Ceres Power, a solid oxide fuel cell technology used for distributed power generation, commercial power, and marine and motive power sectors; and Ceres Hydrogen, a solid oxide electrolyser cell SOEC technology to produce green hydrogen.

