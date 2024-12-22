Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Trading 0.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $75.25 and last traded at $74.00. 1,912,994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 1,312,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.59.

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.15 and a 200 day moving average of $61.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,495.50, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Ceridian HCM

(Get Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.