ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.
ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,639 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of ClearSign Technologies worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.
About ClearSign Technologies
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.
