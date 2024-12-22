Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.134 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 131.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PTA opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average is $20.13. Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $21.28.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund is a close-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests directly and through derivates in preferred stock and debt securities, floating-rate and fixed-to-floating-rate preferred securities, fixed- and floating-rate corporate debt securities, convertible securities, contingent capital securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P.

