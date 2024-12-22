Comparing Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) and Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) and Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.5% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of Vaxart shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.8% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Vaxart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tenaya Therapeutics and Vaxart”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaya Therapeutics N/A N/A -$124.08 million ($1.44) -1.16 Vaxart $20.14 million 7.00 -$82.46 million ($0.41) -1.51

Analyst Recommendations

Vaxart has higher revenue and earnings than Tenaya Therapeutics. Vaxart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tenaya Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and Vaxart, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaya Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Vaxart 0 0 2 0 3.00

Tenaya Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 937.92%. Vaxart has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 384.18%. Given Tenaya Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tenaya Therapeutics is more favorable than Vaxart.

Profitability

This table compares Tenaya Therapeutics and Vaxart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaya Therapeutics N/A -86.17% -71.14% Vaxart -431.61% -110.46% -62.78%

Risk & Volatility

Tenaya Therapeutics has a beta of 2.72, suggesting that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaxart has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tenaya Therapeutics beats Vaxart on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage. It also develops an adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy designed to deliver the dworf gene for patient with dilated cardiomyopathy; and reprogramming program for heart failure due to prior myocardial infarction. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Vaxart

(Get Free Report)

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company’s product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions. It has a license agreement with Altesa Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize Vapendavir, a capsid-binding broad-spectrum antiviral. Vaxart, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.