CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Down 3.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $104.42 and last traded at $104.63. 320,808 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 485,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.29.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CEIX shares. B. Riley raised their price target on CONSOL Energy from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark raised their target price on CONSOL Energy from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.76.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $574.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.00 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 28.96%. CONSOL Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 266.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 30,440 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $36,033,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 54.0% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the third quarter valued at about $3,619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

