Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of CPIX opened at $2.27 on Friday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.30.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
