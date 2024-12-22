Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Cutera Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90. Cutera has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $4.97.

Get Cutera alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Cutera by 164.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 70,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cutera by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 282,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 35,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for skin revitalization; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device designs to strengthen, firm and tone the abdomen, buttocks, and thighs; and excel V/V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.