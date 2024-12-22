CVC Limited (ASX:CVC) Insider Acquires A$12,214.95 in Stock

CVC Limited (ASX:CVC – Get Free Report) insider John Leaver purchased 5,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.31 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,214.95 ($7,634.35).

John Leaver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, John Leaver bought 9,500 shares of CVC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.11 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,054.50 ($12,534.06).

On Wednesday, December 11th, John Leaver purchased 5,000 shares of CVC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.12 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of A$10,610.00 ($6,631.25).

On Wednesday, December 4th, John Leaver acquired 25,356 shares of CVC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.11 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,374.38 ($33,358.99).

On Monday, December 2nd, John Leaver bought 54,863 shares of CVC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.09 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of A$114,444.22 ($71,527.64).

On Monday, November 11th, John Leaver purchased 563 shares of CVC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$102.06 ($63.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$57,458.09 ($35,911.31).

On Tuesday, October 29th, John Leaver acquired 152 shares of CVC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$77.10 ($48.19) per share, with a total value of A$11,719.05 ($7,324.41).

On Friday, October 18th, John Leaver bought 5,983 shares of CVC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$5.48 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,762.91 ($20,476.82).

On Thursday, October 10th, John Leaver purchased 214 shares of CVC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$102.56 ($64.10) per share, with a total value of A$21,948.05 ($13,717.53).

On Friday, September 27th, John Leaver acquired 393 shares of CVC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$101.56 ($63.47) per share, with a total value of A$39,911.12 ($24,944.45).

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.31.

About CVC

CVC Limited is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in, management buy-outs, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, mezzanine, and growth capital investments. It prefers to invest in online services, online trading systems, consumer digital lending, commercial digital lending, online bill payment services, online insurance, financial software, energy, transportation, healthcare, renewable energy technologies and fintech sector.

