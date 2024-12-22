Dana C. O’brien Sells 2,000 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Stock

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.89, for a total transaction of $351,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,726.89. The trade was a 7.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $175.20 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.61 and a 12 month high of $203.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.29. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,431,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 19.1% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 647,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,962,000 after acquiring an additional 104,096 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 19.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 617,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,608,000 after purchasing an additional 102,101 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 533,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,727 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STRL

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.