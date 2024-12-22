Dana C. O’brien Sells 2,000 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Stock

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.89, for a total transaction of $351,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,726.89. The trade was a 7.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $175.20 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.61 and a 12 month high of $203.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.22.
Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.29. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.
